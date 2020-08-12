MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The Jamaica Labour Party has named former candidate for the Kingston Central constituency Robert Chin as its new standard-bearer in Manchester Southern. He will be going up against sitting People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament (MP) Michael Stewart.

Highly placed JLP sources in the constituency told the Jamaica Observer that Junior Robinson, who had been the party's standard-bearer, pulled out of the race shortly before last Sunday's meeting of the Central Executive in Montego Bay, St James.

“It was all unexpected and sudden, to begin with; firstly, the departure of the former candidate Mr Robinson. However, after looking at the roots that I have in this constituency, I decided that I will step up and represent the people of Southern Manchester,” Chin told the Observer during an exclusive interview on Monday.

Chin said his family has roots in the Newport area of the constituency.

Calls to Robinson's phone went unanswered yesterday.

Chin accused the PNP of poor representation, for the past 30 years, in Manchester Southern.

“When I look at the representation that the people of Southern Manchester got for the past 30 years, unbroken, I see that the representation is woefully lacking. There is still a cry for water, roads and employment opportunities,” he said.

Manchester Southern is made up of four divisions: Alligator Pond, Grove Town, Newport, and Porus, with just over 32,000 electors.

A former JLP caretaker for the Alligator Pond division, Roy Ewers, is not pleased with the party's pick to replace Robinson.

“We don't know him; that is an impossible thing. I don't see no way why they should have done something like that. I don't waan say nutten too tough, because that come in like mi a go against mi party, but a foolishness dem a do,” Ewers argued.

“Dem a dash weh the seat!” he insisted.

The PNP's Stewart, a first-time MP, received 8,398 votes to the JLP's Hidran McKulsky's 7,222 votes in the 2016 General Election.