THE novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

THE novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a new virus that had not been previously identified in humans.

The virus causes respiratory illnesses (like the flu), with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, pneumonia. You can protect yourself by washing your hands frequently and avoiding touching your face.

How it spreads

* The new coronavirus spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

* There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

You can reduce your risk of infection if you:

* Clean hands frequently with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water;

* Cover nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with tissue or flexed elbow' and

* Avoid close contact (one metre or 3 feet) with anyone with cold or flulike symptoms.

Symptoms

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is characterised by mild symptoms including a runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fever. Illness can be more severe for some people and can lead to pneumonia or breathing difficulties.

*More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and people with other medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), may be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill.

People may experience:

* Runny nose; sore throat; cough;

* Fever; and

* Difficulty breathing (severe cases);

Treatment

There is no specific medicine to prevent or treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19). People may need supportive care to help them breathe.

But, if you develop a fever and cough stay at home until you have recovered at least for 14 days in order to keep others healthy.

— WHO