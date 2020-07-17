'Vile, filthy and scandalous' allegations referred to police, attorneys, says Tufton

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton yesterday described as “vile, filthy and scandalous” allegations being circulated on social media about him and said the matter has been referred to the police and his attorneys.

Tufton's statement came after the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) issued a release demanding that he answer questions surrounding his and the ministry's dealings with public relations and marketing company Market Me Jamaica.

Opposition spokesman on health Dr Morais Guy said Tufton needed to answer the allegations which hint at ties with the company and the COVID-19 advertising campaign. He said the minister should clarify the nature of the relationship between himself, the principal of the company, and any contracts between the ministry and the company.

Dr Guy also said if there is any truth to the allegations, then an investigation should be triggered to determine whether Dr Tufton used his position to steer or influence the award of contracts to the company.

He said the ministry should state when the COVID-19 marketing contract was initiated and whether due process was followed.

Dr Tufton, in his release, said the flood of allegations and innuendos on social media were aimed at besmirching and tainting his good name and reputation.⁣

“These disgusting, vicious and false attributions made under the cover of social media have caused great pain and suffering and are clearly aimed at damaging my career as well as causing emotional distress,” the health and wellness minister said.

⁣“This matter has been reported to the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Division (C-TOC) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and I have also instructed my attorneys to use all available legal steps to ensure the prosecution of these cyber criminals and, in any event, to seek recourse in the civil courts as and when their identities are ascertained,” he added.

“I realise that part of the motivation for these attacks have to do with my public office, but I will not be deterred in doing my job to the best of my ability and in service of my country,” Dr Tufton said.