'We are an ungrateful people'

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Parents and politicians should make greater effort to instil loyalty to political parties in younger generations, according to mayor of Mandeville, Donovan Mitchell.

Addressing a People's National Party (PNP) Mandeville Divisional Conference at Manchester High School Sunday night, Mitchell said many people have benefited from the party but continue to speak ill of it, influencing their children to do likewise.

“The fact is that all of who inside here so right now a go vote PNP… But there are some out there who we need to go engage because, hear me, even though… dem mother did get a house dem mother still cuss PNP, so dem cuss PNP too...We are becoming an ungrateful people,” he said.

Mitchell said it was time to move away from that mindset in order to get to where the party needs to go.

The PNP has been dogged by multiple election losses at the national and local government levels in recent years, and has been the scene of internal leadership challenges.

The mayor's suggestion, that constituents repay the party with life-long loyalty for acts of representation on their behalf, was met with applause.

Still, Mitchell conceded that some constituents were too dependent on political representatives to take care of their life events such as funerals, and advised that instead of spending on luxuries and non-essentials, they make an effort to save and invest for the future.

“A talk every day. Any credit union you go now you can put dung $1,000 a week…,” he said.

Mitchell suggested that politicians need to manage and reset public expectations in that regard.

The divisional conference was hosted by councillor for the Mandeville Division, Jones Oliphant, under the theme: “Empowered and Engaged.”

Mitchell shared the platform with speakers such as guest speaker and PNP vice-president Damion Crawford and Manchester Central Member of Parliament Peter Bunting.

Mitchell, vice-chairman for the PNP's Region 5 in charge of political organisation, said that the PNP has always been the better option for the country, evidenced by improvements in areas such as infrastructure and social changes.

He, however, sounded warning that more work needs to be done on the ground for the party as a whole to achieve success and noted further that there are no “safe seats” for political parties anymore as, with the right candidate, messaging, and engagement, election results can be in favour of either party.

As he articulated it, among the steps needed on the way forward are engagement of the people, urgency in making necessary changes, understanding among political representatives that work is required even outside of their respective areas of assignment, and reformation of those who have lost their way in terms of their commitment to the party.

Members of key community groups in Manchester Central were missing from Sunday's divisional conference.

“I have a little concern about Mandeville (Division). There are some places a not seeing. A not seeing some Cedar Grove [Comrades] who should be here, a not seeing some Georges Valley [Comrades] who are regularly here… a not seeing some Comrades who a generally see here… I don't say they don't know about the conference, or something else might be happening, but a say I don't see them,” said the long-time politician.