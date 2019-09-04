'We are devastated,' says Jamaican living in The Bahamas

LORNA Kemp has not heard from family members residing on Great Abaco Island in northern Bahamas since Sunday when heavy rains and gale-force winds from category 5 Hurricane Dorian began pummelling the island mercilessly.

At least five people are dead and officials have said that that figure could increase.

Kemp agrees, and is unable to get images of corpses floating in rising flood waters out of her head since they began circulating on different social media platforms.

“We are devastated,” said the Jamaican, who now resides in Nassau, the Caricom country's capital.

The woman, who hails from Kingston, told the Jamaica Observer that she has been unable to sleep, a cry common among citizens of the sparsely populated country made up of 700-plus islands and cays and fewer than 400,000 people.

“We're up and down here. We're simply devastated, and then the phone system is down. So it's kind of really hard to cope. We have not heard from them since Sunday,” Kemp shared.

“Some people are stubborn. They are not going to leave their homes. Others said they didn't have anywhere to go there [but] they had shelters but they evacuated the shelters and some just said they are not leaving their homes, so that's where the problem lies,” she added.

“This storm is scary. It's very scary and unpredictable. We had some here and the last one did damage, but this one is the scariest one,” said the woman, who has lived in the Bahamas since 1983.

Weakening slightly to a category 3 storm but still packing a powerful punch, Hurricane Dorian churned towards the southeastern coast of the United States yesterday after sitting on Grand Bahama for just over 24 hours.

Bahamas National Security Minister Marvin Dames said children were among the five deaths reported from the effects of the monster storm.

Aerial footage of Great Abaco Island broadcast by CNN showed scenes of catastrophic damage, with hundreds of homes missing roofs, overturned cars, widespread flooding and debris strewn all over.

“This was a crisis of epic proportions,” Dames said. “Maybe the worst that we've experienced, certainly in our lifetime.”

Yesterday, The Queen issued a statement offering condolence to citizens of the Commonwealth country.

“Prince Phillip and I have been shocked and saddened to learn of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian and we send our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives following this terrible storm,” she said.

“At this very difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with those who have seen their homes and property destroyed and I also send gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery effort.”

— Additional reporting by AFP