'We have learnt our lessons'

ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) — The Dominica Government says it has learnt its lesson from the decision of Ross University to relocate to Barbados after operating here for 40 years, and is now re-evaluating its relationship with the developers seeking to take over the operations at the facilities once used by the US-owned offshore medical school.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed that there are other parties interested in the facilities at Picard in Portsmouth, north of the capital.

“We have an understanding with a current developer. The truth is, we are not completely pleased with their efforts. We have been seeking to engage them in addressing some of the outstanding matters to get things moving, and so we are evaluating our relationship with them and I am hoping we can make a final determination on this matter very soon,” he said, adding that the Government “has been holding back” with regards to the other interested parties.

But he warned: “If things do not improve soon, then we will give consideration to the others. There are people who are interested in moving into the properties but we have to give the current people an opportunity to put things in place.

“This is not something the Government has total control over. You have a relationship with an investor, he has to meet certain commitments; these commitments may not be fully realised and so we have to make a determination by ourselves what is the next step.

“I am satisfied that in the next couple of weeks we will be in a position to make a definitive position on this,” Skerrit said, adding that his Administration has just given the green light to another offshore medical school, which he did not identify, to begin operations here.

“There is a school that we just gave a charter, to be finalised by Cabinet…to operate a medical school in Dominica,” he said, adding that another existing school here wants to expand its operations in the country.

“So we are looking at different options and we will keep our fingers crossed on this situation that it works out to the benefit of our people. One of the things that we will be very careful about is to not treat these investments as we did with Ross, where we looked at it as a friend-friend arrangement because of the investment that Ross was making in Dominica,” Skerrit said.

“We have learnt our lessons of this arrangement,” Skerrit said, promising a more stringent approach going forward.

In 2018 Ross University announced that it was pulling out of Dominica and going to Barbados, in a move that Bridgetown said would result in BDS$100 million (One BDS=US$0.50 cents) for Barbados.

Skerrit had earlier announced that Ross University, which had been forced to relocate its operations to St Kitts and the state of Tennessee in the United States following the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017, would be leaving the eastern Caribbean nation after 40 years.