'We have to keep the momentum going'

Had COVID-19 not been raging, local climate specialists and their colleagues from the 196 other countries party to the United Nations climate accord would now be gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, negotiating concrete steps needed to advance action on curbing the impact of climate change.

But consistent with one of the central messages of the climate change movement, they have pivoted, adapting to the new normal of increased technology use in business by instead convening a series of virtual events.

Billed Climate Dialogues 2020, the events began last week Monday and will run until this Friday, December 4. Over 80 meetings and special events are scheduled over the two-week period.

The Jamaican delegation says the county's presence at the informal talks is crucial to keeping issues important to the country and fellow small island developing states (SIDS) on the table.

“The main reason Jamaica is very interested in being engaged in the Climate Dialogues is to remain a part of the conversation and to ensure that our issues, and those of small island states and developing countries, remain at the fore,” says senior technical officer for adaptation in the Government's Climate Change Division, Le-Anne Roper.

“We also want to highlight, very generally, that the pandemic is exacerbating vulnerabilities, particularly in small island developing states and other developing countries. There is a need for greater ambition to be shown, especially by our developed country partners. Some of us, including SIDS, for example, are taking the lead and are putting forth effort to address climate change to the best of our abilities, but their support is required for meaningful progress,” she explains.

As an example of that leadership, she points to Jamaica's recently updated national climate plan, called the nationally netermined contributions (NDCs), which incorporates the forestry sector for the first time, and features deeper emissions cuts in the energy and land-use sectors.

The updated NDCs, dated June 2020, says that “by 2030, [Jamaica] foresees emission reductions covering these two sectors of between 25.4 per cent and 28.5 per cent relative to a business-as-usual scenario (which takes into account policies in place as of 2005)”.

This implies, the document said, that emissions in these sectors would be 1.8 to 2.0 MtCO2e (metric tons of cardon dioxcide equivalent) lower than they otherwise would be, compared with a range of 1.1 to 1.5 MtCO2e in the previous NDC.

“We're saying to the world: we're increasing our ambition, and likewise we'd like for that to happen [on your end],” Roper says.

“We want the issues that are important to us to remain current and relevant so that by the time we get to the COP [Conference of the Parties] next year, stronger commitment to action will be the hallmark,” the senior technical officer adds.

For her part, principal director of the division, and head of the Jamaican delegation for Climate Dialogues 2020, Una May Gordon, adds that the aim is to ensure there is no slowing down in efforts to curb climate impacts, to ensure maximum progress and minimal delays in the intergovernmental climate action agenda in the run-up to COP26 at the end of next year.

“We must keep the momentum going; we now know that the US will rejoin the Paris Agreement, and we know how climate change and climate impacts affect our lives and livelihood.

“One doesn't need to look further than the communities in Bull Bay, which were flooded a few weeks ago when the Chalky and Cane rivers overflowed their banks during tropical systems Eta and Iota, to understand that,” she says.

The Climate Dialogues were launched by the chairs of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA) and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation, in collaboration with the COP25 and incoming COP26 presidencies, and with the support of the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

They were preceded by a series of momentum-building virtual events earlier this year — the June Momentum for Climate Change.

Of the Climate Dialogues, Tosi Mpanu Mpanu, chair of the SBSTA, said: “The dialogues will not be about formal negotiations, yet governments can still reflect on where we stand regarding some of the substantive issues. They provide an opportunity for the parties to the UNFCCC to come and share what they have been able to achieve this year and what they look forward to doing in 2021.”

The UNFCCC says that in addition to advancing technical work under the constituted bodies, the dialogues will focus on engaging parties and other stakeholders in exchanging views and sharing experiences on implementation of other activities mandated for 2020 under the framework convention. This includes work on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to the effects of climate change, science, finance, technology, capacity-building, transparency, gender, action for climate empowerment, and the preparation and submission of NDCs.

The NDCs, which are at the heart of the Paris Agreement, are due by the end of this year.

Chair of the SBI, Marianne Karlsen, says: “The dialogues will help deliver vital steps forward. We know that 2021 will be an extremely busy year and we need to catch up on lost time. Hence, whatever we can do now to make progress is crucial to what we can achieve at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow next year.”

Jamaica's Climate Change Division is a branch of the Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change.