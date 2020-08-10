'WE NAH SWITCH'
JLP/PNP diehards vow to stick with their party in Clarendon North Central
Norris Bryan:
I'm voting for Robert Nesta Morgan because he is a son of the soil and me a party supporter. I am a 'diehearted' party supporter. Me a 84-year-old and a father of eight children, and all of them a Labourite. All mi wife a Labourite, too.
Juliet Mills:
I am supporting Nesta Morgan because him young and him a fi di young people dem. What him a deal with a infrastructure, road, water, light, Internet and them little something deh. You know a young people time now. We a go and dem a come so you have to put things in place for them. The “Doc” a fi lata.
Richard “Sprat” Rose:
In my history of politics, nearly 40 years because mi inna politics from me a little baby, and a di bes' youth me eva si come in North Central Clarendon. Me nuh si nobody else. Well right now, we did have a prime minister left from Clarendon and already me see Nesta as a prime minister.
Michaelee Benjamin:
Really and truly, why I support the PNP, I support it on the basis of what they stand for — education, and them don't give handouts. The reason why other persons should support them is because fundamentally, Michael Manley has stand up for black people as they must realise that is because of Michael Manley that coloured Jamaicans can come on national TV.
Marie Allen Roache:
I think Dr [Desmond] Brennan is a people person and he goes out for everybody — not just one set of persons but everybody. In particular, he don't have to really know you to help you. I would [encourage] persons to give him a chance because I know he would do very good for North Central Clarendon.
Dwayne Bloomfield
Dr Brennan is a people person, a man who look out for everybody. In his time around politics he has been going around helping kids go back to school, doing community funerals, putting programmes together, and so forth. Right now Dr Brennan is the man who is out there all over, supporting himself and going around doing things for everybody. He has a plan.
