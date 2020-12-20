'We Transform Programme' brings Christmas cheer to juvenile centres

Children from four juvenile correctional facilities across the island will feel the holiday spirit this year, thanks to the 'Connect with Love this Christmas' gift drive spearheaded by the Ministry of National Security's We Transform Youth Empowerment Programme.

We Transform partnered with boutique public relations agency PR ETC to coordinate the donation and delivery of gifts for hundreds of incarcerated youth at the Rio Cobre, Metcalfe, South Camp and Hill Top Juvenile Centres. Each child was paired with a donor who provided a gift and a personalised, inspirational Christmas message.

The gift drive, which requested the donation of tablets, among other items, is part of a broader project geared towards providing the juvenile centres with the technological equipment and connectivity to allow for them to connect virtually with their families and mentors this Christmas and onwards.

Senator Matthew Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating “Part of our mandate is to ensure there is a real transformation in our juvenile facilities. We hope that this gift drive and other activities we have planned for the holiday season will help to create a sense of change and motivation for them. We are extremely grateful for everyone who helped to make this initiative possible.”

Policy director at the Ministry of National Security and manager of the We Transform programme, Ella Ghartey, noted, “We believe that an essential part of the rehabilitation process for these young people is knowing that they are important and cared for. Even something as a small gift and a message of hope and encouragement can go a long way to inspire them to do better. We are so grateful to PR ETC for coming on board and helping to coordinate the process, and thank you to everyone who donated. Your kindness will truly make a difference for the children this Christmas.”

Scores of private donors, Ministry of National Security staff members, We Transform mentors, and companies answered the call to contribute body products, clothing, educational items, tablets, and other gifts to help brighten the holiday season.

PR ETC Director Tess-Maria Leon expressed the company's joy at being a part of the worthy cause. She remarked, “We recognise that COVID-19 has impacted many families, businesses, and the country on a whole. As an agency, we wanted to do something special and different this Christmas. We couldn't have done it without family, friends and clients that helped us tremendously and for that, I am very grateful. Importantly for us, were the messages of inspiration we wanted each child to receive.”