'We want to help but the bureaucracy makes it so hard'

New York, USA — Patients at the St Ann Infirmary in St Ann's Bay are the latest to benefit from a shipment of medical equipment, food and clothing under a programme run by a Brooklyn-based non-profit group, the Ex-Correctional Officers Association of Jamaica Inc.

Ronnie Hammick, president of the association, said in an interview here that the items were ready to be shipped, but that his group was awaiting the green light from the St Ann Municipal Corporation, which has administrative responsibility for the infirmary.

Hammick said his organisation hoped to assist infirmaries across the island, and over the past five years had already reached patients at infirmaries in St Catherine, St Mary, Portland and Manchester at a cost of over J$10 million.

He has, however, expressed concerns about the bureaucracy which continues to hamper the efforts of the Ex-Correctional Officers Association of Jamaica to assist, saying “it sometimes takes too long for matters to be cleared in Jamaica before a shipment can be made”.

— Harold G Bailey