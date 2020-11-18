SPALDING, Clarendon — The police insist that they will be relentless in their pursuit of Constable Kirkland Plummer's killers, even as they appeal for information regarding his murder at an illegal entertainment event in the community of Harwood, earlier this month.

Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, who was speaking at a vigil for the slain cop in Spalding on Monday, said, “…We will stop at nothing. We will use every resource that we have to ensure that the killers of Constable Plummer are brought to justice… We will use our physical resources, we will speak to our spiritual being and depend on the same God to deliver us and bring us through this.”

Harwood, which is close to Sanguinetti, is located in Clarendon, but is under the jurisdiction of the Manchester Police Division. And, according to a police report, Plummer is from a nearby community in northern Clarendon.

Five people were arrested for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act following the event.

Police report that Constable Plummer responded to loud explosions and disarmed an alleged gunman at the event on November 7, but he was subsequently attacked and shot.

The alleged gunman was fatally shot and later identified as 27-year-old Dwayne Schloss.

Francis described Plummer's killing as “barbaric”, and renewed the police's appeal to residents for information on those involved in his murder.

“We condemn such an act as barbaric, committed by hoodlums who have no respect for God nor man, for law nor anything. The incident took place, we believe, in view of other people, and we use this medium to appeal to those persons who would have seen the wicked act being committed against a son, a police officer who decided that, 'I will not stand on the sideline and watch criminal acts go through, but I will put my life on the line',” he said.

“… Somewhere in-between, a criminal element decided that it is okay to challenge the police, even though he [Plummer] completed what is easily a successful operation up to that point. So we appeal to those persons in Harwood at the time, and [those] who are from Harwood who saw and knew [what happened] to come forward. You may be in the shadows for a while, but we appeal to you to come forward, share with us, because we cannot condone this kind of action in our little country and our little town here,” the police superintendent added.