'Yellow' wrongly accused of rape

PAUL “Yellow” Simpson, one of the St Ann residents who last week voiced their disgust with the increased incidents of rape in St Ann the parish, is facing a backlash after his picture was included in a story published by the Sunday Observer.

According to Simpson, some people who did not stop to read the story misinterpreted the headline 'St Ann residents condemn rape, stress the importance of parenting,' and now believe that he was one of the rapists.

“When I'm on the street lots of people are saying that is me is the rapist because they see the part that says 'condemn rapist'. They don't understand that I am not the rapist. Because my picture was used and it's men posing as taxi men doing it, it's bouncing back,” said Simpson, who, along with fellow St Ann residents Cheryl Campbell and Michael Downer were among the people quoted in the story on Sunday.

According to Simpson, people on social media have taken a screenshot of his picture and have it in circulation branding him as a sex offender.

“Cyber crime going against me right now because nobody wants to drive with me any more. I just want to send out a message saying I'm not the rapist. I'm driving on the road and people a point and a say 'see di man deh'.

“I have to be explaining to people cause they are not reading the story. Ninety-nine per cent of people have said I am the rapist and my life is in jeopardy,” added Simpson as he urged people to read with understanding before jumping to conclusions.

“Nuff people nuh know what condemn mean and they are not reading properly. They have interpreted things wrong. I am just asking people to learn to read properly. When I say condemn rapist 'a bun mi a bun dem out',” he said.

“I am 50 odd years old. I am a respectable community man. I am not a rapist. Like everyone else I lick out pon rape. I bun it out. That's what condemn mean. If they would only read properly,” declared Simpson, who had lashed out against the increased incidents of rape in the parish, particularly one involving a 42-year-old Christian lady who was abducted in Ocho Rios and showed up a day later relating the brutal ordeal.

Simpson, in voicing his objection, said the incidents had cast a dark cloud on taxi operators in the parish.

“I hear a Christian lady was picked up, forced in a car. I heard she was dealt with bad. It's not good for us as taxi men 'cause people a guh start pree we. We can't feel good about that. Sometimes we must stop see things and keep it silent as some of us know; see what's going on and keep silent. Talk up and stomp out those responsible. I hear a 12-year-old girl was picked up too. The woman said when she was coming out of the hospital a little girl was coming in,” said Simpson.

He told the Sunday Observer that since the incidents of rape he has tried to make women more comfortable boarding his vehicle by turning on his lights in the evening and providing them with his full name and even where he is from for them to feel comfortable.

Simpson noted that he is still lashing out against the rapes and urged fellow St Ann residents to do the same, but more importantly to read with understanding.