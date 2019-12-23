1,302 murders so far this year

Just over 1,300 murders were recorded in Jamaica for the period January 1 to December 21, 2019, a 3.7 per cent increase over the same period last year, according to Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) data released yesterday.

However, the 1,302 murders were fewer than the 1,608 and 1,316 for the same period in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

At the same time, the current total represents an increase of 116 on the number of murders committed over the same period in 2015.

The JCF's Periodic Serious and Violent Crimes Review also showed that there have been 1,226 cases of shootings so far this year, compared to 1,138 for the same period last year, an increase of 7.7 per cent. However, the comparative figure for 2017 was 1,444, while that for 2016 was 1,185.

The police also report that there were 481 cases of rape for the January 1 to December 21 period this year, compared to 494 in 2018, a decrease of 2.6 per cent.

Aggravated assaults also saw a 4.6 per cent decrease with 350 incidents this year compared to 367 in 2018.

In terms of the crimes categorised as acquisitory, the JCF reported a 9.7 per cent increase in robberies — 1,176 this year compared to 1,072 in 2018. However, those figures represented decreases over the 1,243 recorded in 2017, 1,395 in 2016, and 1,874 in 2015.

There were 1,192 break-ins for the current review period, compared to 1,161 last year; 1,186 in 2017; 1,291 in 2016; and 1,778 in 2015.

Larceny saw a drop of 10.7 per cent with 134 cases this year compared to 150 last year. In 2017 the number was 138; in 2016 there were 187 cases, while in 2015 the figure was 334.

Meanwhile the police also reported that the number of firearms seized for the period totalled 651, down from 708 last year, and 847 in 2017. The number for 2016 was 631.

Of those numbers, pistols accounted for the vast majority each year — 415 for the current period; 496 last year; 552 in 2017; and 391 in 2016.

Pistols also represented the most firearms stolen — 67 this year; 63 in 2018; 66 in 2017; and 60 in 2016.

Additionally, the JCF reported that for the January 1 to December 21, 2019 period, a total of 14,104 rounds of ammunition were seized by the authorities, compared to 11,107 in 2018; 21,634 in 2017; and 8,377 in 2016.