1,400 free cataract surgeries in last five years

FOR five years, the Florida-based Mind, Body and Soul Ministry (MBSM) has been performing hundreds of free cataract surgeries at the Mandeville Regional Hospital (MRH) in Manchester, resulting in $200 million of savings over the period for the hospital.

The MBSM, in collaboration with the Kiran and Pallavi Patel Family Foundation, has performed 1,409 surgeries to date. In 2014, the mission performed 225 cataract surgeries and 227 in 2016. Two hundred and fifty -one surgeries were done in 2017, some 338 in 2018 and 368 performed at the mission held April 27-29, 2019.

Co-founder of MBSM Horace Morgan, said his organisation was created to make a difference in the lives of those who are underserved, adding that the medical team comprises persons primarily from India and the USA, with only two Jamaicans, himself and his wife Hillary.

“Our very first mission was in 2014 and since then we have had very successful missions. I must say that the team at the MRH Ophthalmology Department comprises some of the best doctors and nurses we have encountered in all of Jamaica. We will keep coming back. This is a well-oiled machine and the team makes our jobs easier,” Morgan added.

Regional technical director at the Southern Regional Health Authority Dr Vitillius Holder explained that cataract is one of the most common eye conditions that contribute to more than 50 per cent of blindness.

“The team assists the hospital and the southern region immensely in reducing the back log of cases. We are indeed grateful and wish them God's continued blessings for their selfless service and sacrifice.”

Consultant ophthalmologist at the MRH Dr Gavin Henry said that the hospital is extremely grateful for the continued assistance from the team, pointing out that planning for the mission begins from as far back as September.

“The three-day process for this mission was very smooth and patients came from as early as 3:00 am to access services. We have patients coming from as far as western Jamaica because of the reputation that we have gained over the years of offering good service,” Dr Henry said.

Free optometry services and glasses were also offered as part of the mission.