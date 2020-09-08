10-year-old needs help

Ten-year-old Jaedon Jackson is in dire need of a corneal transplant in his left eye.

“Without treatment, he will become blind in both eyes,” Dr Donald Cameron Swaby, who has been treating the youngster from Alston, a small town in Clarendon, told the Jamaica Observer.

“He is blind in the left eye, as there is acute corneal hydrops complicating the keratoconus. He is going to need the corneal transplant to try and restore vision in the left eye and the cross-linking treatment for the right eye,” added Dr Swaby.

According to Jaedon's mother, Merlene Weir, her son started experiencing eye problems last year. She took him to an ophthalmic consultant who recommended prescription glasses. However, his condition continued to deteriorate, so she sought assistance from a number of medical facilities, including Bustamante Hospital for Children and University Hospital of the West Indies. Eventually he was diagnosed with keratoconus in his left eye in June.

“Keratoconus can be inherited and is usually presented in childhood and progressively gets worse,” Dr Swaby explained. “It is caused by abnormal thinning of the cornea, which then causes a change in its shape. At this point, the vision will deteriorate as the light cannot focus on the retina. Unfortunately, spectacles and contact lens can only help in early stages.”

So far, Jaedon has started receiving the cross-linking treatment, which costs $350,000, as his mother has had some amount of success seeking financial help from the public.

“Is beg I beg people for help and got some money,” the single mother of five, who is a seasonal dressmaker, said, explaining that the money was collected in donation tins she had left at a barber shop and Juicy Patties restaurant in Spalding, Clarendon.

She also said that she has received funds from her son's school, Baillieston Primary in Clarendon.

Her major challenge now is to find the remainder of the money for the cross-linking treatment as well as $460,000 for the corneal transplant.

“I am really looking for some help,” said Weir. “I just hope people will help me in any way possible. I would be so grateful.”

Her appeal was endorsed by Dr Swaby, who described Jaedon as “a very positive, bright young man” who “really needs as much help as he can get”.

When the Observer spoke to Jaedon it was obvious that he was eager to have the medical procedure done.

“I really need the help,” he said. “I miss seeing out of my two eyes and this makes me very sad.”

If you would like to help make a difference, donate at www.sandalsfoundation.org http://www.sandalsfoundation.org by selecting ' Jamaica Observer Appeal' and specifying the news story you would like to support. Sandals Foundation is a registered charity in Jamaica/Canada/USA/UK. Please note 100 per cent of all funds donated will be directed to the identified cause.

— Brittny Hutchinson