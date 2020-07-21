11-year-old helps other children

Eleven-year-old Imani-Leigh Hall (centre), founder of ILAH's Lemon-Aid Stand for Kids Foundation, is pictured with Trisha Williams-Singh, chairman of the Early Childhood Commission (ECC), and Andrew Bent, assistant manager, branch operations, Sagicor Bank, Liguanea branch, at the ECC's offices in downtown Kingston last Friday, where she handed over 42 tablets to the ECC to assist students to navigate distance learning.

