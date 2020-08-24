116 confirmed COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Jamaica recorded its highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for a day, with 116 people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the island is now 1,529.

The newly confirmed cases are 68 females and 48 males, with ages ranging from 17 to 85 years.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton provided details during a virtual press conference from his ministry in New Kingston yesterday.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 51; St Thomas, 10; St Catherine, 37; Clarendon, seven; St Elizabeth, one; Hanover, one; St Ann, two; St Mary, two; Manchester, four; and Westmoreland, one.

Five of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, one was imported from the United Kingdom and 110 cases are under investigation.

In terms of recoveries, Tufton said two additional patients have recovered and were released from care. Total recoveries are now at 819, and 71 per cent of patients were repatriated to their countries of origin.

Regarding active cases, there are now 622 (40.7 per cent) active cases currently under observation. There are four moderately ill patients and four critically ill at this time.

As at 3:00 pm yesterday, of the 315 COVID-19 beds, 73 are currently occupied in hospitals across the island, with the greatest admission at Kingston Public Hospital and University Hospital of the West Indies.