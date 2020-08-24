14 Jamaicans selected for 2020 Chevening scholarships

A three-time cancer survivor and physically challenged physiotherapist who wants to boost Jamaica's purple economy, and a senior reporter/producer at Television Jamaica who wants to help improve the standard of journalism are among 14 Jamaicans awarded Chevening Scholarships, to pursue master's degrees in the United Kingdom this year.

The 2020–21 scholars — who were selected from a short-listed cohort of 50, stemming from a wider pool of more than 400 applicants — will increase the Jamaican Chevening alumni to more than 250 since 1984.

Chevening scholarship awardees are selected annually based on qualities of leadership, influence and decision-making and are groomed to become future leaders contributing positively to the development of Jamaica.

British High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad said the United Kingdom remains committed to developing young global leaders despite the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, through its world-class universities.

“We are not going to let COVID-19 rob talented Jamaicans of the opportunity to experience the life-changing impact of Chevening,” said Ahmad, who has seen off hundreds of scholars in his combined 10 years of engagement as ambassador to Thailand and The Philippines.

“I've always been particularly fond of the Chevening programme and have personally witnessed the development of enthusiastic, talented and committed people over a one-year period. Each person, from the send-off to their return, is transformed and ready to make a contribution to their home country.

“This year's cohort is quite special, as for the first time in Jamaica we have someone aiming for a master's in fashion business management. We also have a scholar studying the physics and technology of nuclear reactors; another first for this great country,” added Ahmad.

This year's Chevening Scholars are:

Josan Sutherland;

Paris Michelle Barrett Powell;

Victoria Grant;

Deanna Rose;

Don Dobson;

Oshane Hamilton;

Kerry-Ann Harriott;

Donald Mirander;

Andrea Chisholm;

Robyn Stephenson;

Jonelle Allen;

Suelle Anglin;

Stacy-Ann Wilson, and;

Leroy Montaque.