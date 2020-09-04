15 first-timers on their way to Gordon House

OF the first-time candidates fielded by the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP) in yesterday's general election, 15 have been elected to office: 13 for the JLP and two for the PNP. Eight of them are men.

The list includes some of the night's biggest surprises, such as the JLP's Rhoda Moy Crawford, who toppled the PNP's Peter Bunting in Manchester Central, ending any immediate plans he had to lead that party. Other shockers included the JLP's Morland Wilson, who booted the PNP's Wykeham McNeil in PNP country, Westmoreland Western; the JLP's Dwight Sibbles' win over the PNP's Horace Dalley in Clarendon Northern; and the JLP's Michelle Charles's victory over the PNP's Fenton Ferguson in St Thomas Eastern.

Meanwhile, bucking the trend of their party's massive loss, the PNP's Lothan Cousins took Clarendon South Western and Hugh Graham won in St Catherine North Western.

Here is the list of candidates who will be serving in Parliament for the first time, ever, in their first bid.

• Robert Nesta Morgan, JLP (5726), Clarendon North Central. He defeated the PNP's Desmond Brennan (3934).

• Dwight Sibbles, JLP (6,030), Clarendon Northern. He booted the PNP's Horace Dalley (5,322).

• Lothan Cousins, PNP (6,669), Clarendon South Western. He bested the JLP's Kent Gammon (4,602).

• Robert Miller, JLP (6,829), St Catherine South Eastern, who clobbered the PNP's Colin Fagan (5,735).

• Kerensia Morrison, JLP (5,980), St Catherine North Eastern, who won over the PNP's Oswest Senior-Smith (3,312).

• Hugh Graham, PNP (5,283), St Catherine North Western, who secured victory over the JLP's Newton Amos (5,261) and Independent Gene Guthrie (25).

• Robert Chin, JLP (6,810), Manchester Southern, who defeated the PNP's incumbent Michael Stewart (5,916).

• Rhoda Moy Crawford, JLP (8,097), Manchester Central. She toppled the PNP's Peter Bunting (7,112), while Independent Rohan Chung got 67 votes.

• Tamika Davis, JLP (6,008), Hanover Western, who booted the PNP's Ian Hayles (4987).

• Morland Wilson, JLP (6,116), Westmoreland Western, who sent the PNP's Wykeham McNeil (5,069) packing.

• Daniel Lawrence, JLP (4,831), Westmoreland Eastern, taking a strong PNP seat from incumbent Luther Buchanan (4,823). Independent Haile Mika'el managed only 30 votes.

• Michelle Charles, JLP (6,126), St Thomas Eastern. The daughter of political veteran Pearnel Charles Sr, she emerged the winner over the PNP's Fenton Ferguson (5,392).

• Marsha Smith, JLP (9,059), St Ann North Eastern, who beat off a challenge from fellow newcomer, the PNP's Keith Brown (4,887).

• Krystal Lee, JLP (7,821), St Ann North Western, was impressive in beating the PNP's Dayton Campbell (5,783). Independent Peter Shand got 783 votes; and

• Tova Hamilton, JLP (8,508), Trelawny Northern, who was too hot for the PNP's incumbent Victor Wright (6,771)) and Independent Genieve Dawkins (51).

— Charmaine Clarke