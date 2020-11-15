15 Sagicor 'Star Savers' to get learning aids for online schooling

As some students continue to grapple with a lack of resources needed to participate in online learning, Sagicor Bank Jamaica will be installing 'learning corners' in the homes of 15 deserving students, to enhance their virtual learning experience.

The students, who are being selected from the bank's Star Savers Club, will receive a desk, computer and Internet connection for one year, courtesy of the financial institution.

Since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which caused a shift to online learning, the education sector has been significantly impacted with thousands of students disadvantaged due to a lack of access to the tools needed to navigate the new learning environment.

Michael Willacy, vice-president – corporate, retail and SME banking at Sagicor Bank said the initiative is one of the ways in which Sagicor Bank intends to support our nation's children and the education sector throughout this period.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has severely hampered the education system and has highlighted numerous gaps that need to be addressed. Sagicor Bank, as part of Sagicor Group Jamaica, has undertaken this initiative to stay true to our vision 'to be a great company committed to improving the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate',” Willacy said.

Three students have already received their 'learning corner' set-up and the others will receive their online learning tools before the end of the year. For nine-year-old Jevoni Campbell, the items have tremendously improved his learning experience.

“I am excited about it and we are very grateful to Sagicor Bank for assisting us at this time,” Jevoni's mother Nickeisha said. “Normally he would have to use the dining table and the phone via WhatsApp to obtain class assignments, but now he can participate fully and be part of the Google Classroom.”

Charmaine Barracks, mother of 13-year-old Anya, expressed gratitude to Sagicor Bank, stating that prior to the donation, her daughter would have to use her cellphone to attend classes. “It is not that I didn't need the phone, but I had to make a sacrifice. A single phone was not enough, but that was all I had,” Barracks said.

Launched in 2019, the Star Savers account is Sagicor Bank's deposit account aimed at encouraging savings among children up to 18 years old. Interested individuals can sign up for a Star Savers account via the Sagicor website at www.sagicor.com.