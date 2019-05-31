15 underage girls raped during two-month period

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — The National Police of Haiti (PNH) says at least 15 underage girls were raped during a two-month period that ended on Tuesday this week.

The announcement by the police comes after more than 1,000 Haitians took to the streets of the capital last Sunday to denounce sexual violence in the French-speaking Caribbean Community country. The action followed the rape of two students by several gang members.

PNH deputy spokesman, Garry Desrosiers, said that for the period March 20 to May 28, at least 22 women and girls including 15 being underage, were raped in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince.

Desrosiers, who urged victims to lodge complaints with the authorities, said that at least 10 arrests have been made so far.

But a statement issued by activist, Pascale Solages, said the number of reported rapes represents only a minority of victims.

Speaking on a radio programme here, the activist said “at least 10 rapes are committed every day in Haiti”.

Speaking following the march on Sunday where the protesters wore white, Solages said “rape is becoming a form of repression against women in working-class neighbourhoods and in universities across the country”.

In 2017, the Ministry of Health released a survey saying one in every eight women had reported experiencing sexual violence at some point in their lives.

Meanwhile, the PNH said that during the two-month period, it had seized 10 firearms, four police officers were killed and five others were wounded by bullets.

It said there were also eight cases of people being stoned to death.

The PNH said that of the 507 people arrested, 472 were brought before a court in cases of attempted assassinations, assassinations, rapes of minors, attempted rapes of minors and robbery, among other crimes.