150 Jamaicans to be repatriated from T&T

FOREIGN Minister Kamina Johnson Smith says steps are being taken to organise a repatriation flight for 150 Jamaicans in Trinidad and Tobago, although the borders in the twin-island republic remain closed.

“We express our appreciation to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, and in particular the minister of national security, with whom I was able to discuss the matter and who has approved the repositioning of a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) plane from Port of Spain to Kingston. This has provided the opportunity for CAL to offer this 150-seat flight for Jamaicans who urgently need to return home,” Johnson Smith said in a statement yesterday.

“We started discussions with CAL as soon as it was brought to our attention that there was a large number of Jamaicans in the twin-island republic who had not been aware of the June repatriation flight or had not been able to travel because of obligations at that time, but for whom return home has since become urgent. It became important, however, to also raise the issue with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and together a solution has been found,” Johnson Smith added.

She explained that 124 Jamaicans and their dependents have already approached the Jamaican High Commission in Port of Spain, indicating the urgency of their need to return.

Johnson Smith told Jamaicans in Trinidad and Tobago, “If you are one of the Jamaican nationals who has registered and has been approved on Jamcovid19, and you have advised the Jamaican High Commission of your need to return to Jamaica, you will be placed on the flight list. If your circumstances have changed and you no longer wish to travel at this time, you should advise the high commission.”

The foreign minister also indicated that she has asked the Airports Authority of Jamaica to immediately engage with CAL to ascertain the fare and ticketing policy for persons already in possession of airline tickets so that details may be finalised and provided to interested individuals as quickly as possible.

She further stated that other Jamaicans wishing to return to the country should immediately contact the Jamaican High Commission so that the list of passengers may be finalised with the Trinidad & Tobago Ministry of National Security.

The details of the Caribbean Airlines flight, including date, time, fare, will be sent to the 150 nationals and dependents approved for departure.

A waitlist will be maintained in order of receipt, in the event that there are late changes by approved travellers and time permits for the substitutions.