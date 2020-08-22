16 years later, a family still mourns

IN September 2004 when Hurricane Ivan howled through Jamaica leaving a trail of disaster in its wake, 15-year-old Twanza Trench and her four siblings were dealing with another storm of their own.

Their mother, 45-year-old community activist Sandra Sewell, then a resident of August Town, St Andrew, fell victim to a bullet from a soldier's gun.Her death was ruled an accident. Sixteen years later Sewell's children are still reeling from the pain, adamant that someone must be held accountable for taking away their only parent and hurling their lives into a maelstrom from which they have not recovered.

“She went to a party and I heard the shots. The next thing I know I got the call saying that my mom was shot. I started to race to the area and I was passing the police station [when] I heard... a soldier saying, “I had to shot the b-i-t-c-h”. [At the time] I didn't know it was my mom he was talking about. I went to the scene and they told me she left. I panicked. I didn't know what to do. It was hard for me, I was 15; I became an orphan at that age,” Trench recalled.

Trench was one of several individuals participating in a reflection on the journey of police oversight in Jamaica and the role played by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM). The virtual event was held earlier this week.

While Jamaica has long recovered from the ravages of Hurricane Ivan, Trench told the meeting that though she and her siblings had migrated they have been haunted by the trauma of their personal storm, made worse as no one will be held accountable.

“I blocked it out over the years [in order] not to deal with the trauma, not to deal with the emotions. They said she had a gun [but] it didn't make any sense to me or my siblings. The stories that we heard was that she got shot from the back. The report from the post-mortem validated the witnesses' stories; but the soldiers, their story was different. They didn't provide a valid reason why she was shot, and I found out... that her death was ruled an accident.

How can you look at her children and tell them their mom's death was an accident? What about us?” Trench asked.

She said the ruling was a further insult, compounding the inaction of the State.

“It was like no one put an effort in to investigate... now we have to deal with this 'accident',” she said.

“Someone needs to be held accountable. You have to be held accountable for your actions. This soldier was placed on office duty, I was told. I didn't follow up because it was too much. I was a child, but over the years I am still dealing with the trauma because there are times when I find myself in areas where I need guidance, I need support and [my mom's] not there. This soldier, he's living his life, not taking responsibility for what he did. She had four kids and we now have to worry about our mental health,” she added.

She explained how the traumatic event has coloured other areas of their lives.

“What about my brothers? I have one that never dealt with the issue and he's now bipolar. Because in the Jamaican community it is taboo [for men] to display emotions. I don't like soldiers and it's because of my experience. Are they all bad? No. But it's what I experienced, and it's OK for me to feel that way,” she stated.

While it appears life has moved on for the soldier who allegedly pulled the trigger, Sewell's orphaned children have no such luxury.

“What I heard that soldier say that day when I was walking by is not something I can forget because he was talking about my mom.

“She was killed from the back, she didn't have a gun and she didn't pose a threat to this man's life. So how is it you have all your evidence and nothing became of it? It was an accident, so I should live with that? It's an accident [so] it's OK?

“Well, it's not and they should be accountable,” she argued.

According to a 2004 Amnesty International Report, on September 19, 2004, members of the Jamaican Defence Force allegedly killed Sewell and Gayon Alcott, a 20-year-old footballer, in August Town. Eyewitnesses said soldiers approached Alcott because he was smoking marijuana and shot him in the stomach. As he attempted to flee the gunfire, soldiers shot him again. A soldier is alleged to have shot at Sewell as she sought protection from the gunfire.

“Sandra Sewell was killed instantly with a gunshot from a military rifle,” said Derrick Pounder, worldwide forensic expert and professor of forensic medicine at the University of Dundee, who observed the autopsies of Sewell and Alcott on behalf of Amnesty International. “The general circumstances do not suggest that she posed a threat to the life of officers at the time of the incident. She was shot in the back. Eyewitnesses say she was crouching down trying to avoid gunfire at the time. So there is, on the face of it, corroboration of their statements,” Professor Pounder said.

In 2007, during a coroner's inquest hearing, a Jamaica Defence Force officer admitted to firing his weapon during the 2004 August Town raid in which Sewell and Halcott were killed. He said he fired his weapon after Halcott aimed a Mac-11 submachine gun at him. The soldier was among a joint police/military patrol deployed to the area after a deadly gang war broke out between thugs from sections of the community known as Judgement Yard and Jungle 12. The soldier testified that he attempted to apprehend Halcott but was unsuccessful after the teenager wrestled from his grasp, pulled the submachine gun from his waist and aimed it at him.

“I fired three shots,” he told the court.