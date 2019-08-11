198 students benefit from Clarendon North Central education grants Charles: Whatever I have is owed to the gratitude of the people

FOR the past two years Mavis Thompson tried diligently to secure the much needed educational grant from the North Central Constituency bursary for her daughter who is pursuing law at the University of Technology Jamaica, but without luck.

However, the hard-working farmer did not let her previous disappointment stop her and as fate would have it, this year she was among scores of elated parents and students who collected bursaries at the constituency awards ceremony on Friday at Clarendon College in the central Jamaica parish of Clarendon.

“I can't explain how happy I am right now because I have been trying for two years but never got through,” said the mother of three, in expressing glee that the grant will be used to help pay with her daughter's tuition.

“It's very hard because I am a farmer and I don't make a lot although I get a little assistance from their father,” Thompson added.

The Rock River, Clarendon resident then explained that she also has another daughter, who is a 10th grader in high school but that she did not apply for a grant for her, as she was not aware that she could also apply for more than one child.

Nevertheless, she said that she was extremely grateful, as she also assists her grandson who attends school in Kingston.

Marlene Gordon, another jubilant parent also from Rock River who collected the grant on behalf of her daughter, a second form student at Central High, said “this will help me in so many ways and will lessen my expenses for back-to-school”.

According to Gordon she had not started her back-to-school preparation yet and the grant will help to kick-start that preparation.

Kishawn Callaghan, a 15-year-old student of Edwin Allen High, was equally delighted after collecting his grant.

“I am very happy because it will help to pay off my school fee and then I'll be all right because my cousins and my aunts help me to buy the other stuff that I need,” he said.

Among the recipients were several repeat benefactors who praised Member of Parliament Pearnel Charles for running the project, which is now in its 19th year.

Sasha-Gaye Dias, who accompanied her mother and collected grants for two of her sisters who are in high school, said the programme has helped her mother “tremendously” because she has nine children.

“He (Charles) has helped me a lot throughout school with school fees and vouchers, so we are happy and grateful,” she said

Another repeat recipient, Sherri-Gaye Swack, a third year student at Mico University College, said she look forward to the grant each year which she uses to cover her boarding and miscellaneous fees.

She said that the MP should be commended for maintaining the programme, which has assisted several people in the constituency.

A total of 198 grants were presented to high schools and tertiary students to the tune of $3. 5 million, which to date has been the highest amount disbursed owing to the growing need for assistance.

Additionally, the programme has benefited 6,700 students between high school, college and university at a cost of over $70 million over nearly two decades.

According to Charles, $5 million has been earmarked for education this year from his Constituency Development Fund allocation, thus he said some additional grants will be issued to other students, which will include uniforms.

The MP, who is also Speaker of the House of Representatives and a former Cabinet minister, said that education will continue to be a priority for him because it was the easiest way to contribute to the children.

“When you look at the outcome of it for the future, they become professionals, they serve parts of the world, they serve the community, they help themselves, help their parents, and so we say educate the child, give the child a profession, and put the child in the world for one of the jobs,” he said.

But most importantly, Charles said, the programme provides an avenue for him to give back to the people who have assisted him in providing for his seven children who are all successful professionals in the fields of medicine, public health, business, law, politics, and engineering.

Charles said he owed a lot to the people who elected him over the years, something which has helped him to provide for his own family.

“I being elected, I am able to bring up a family and provide for them. Therefore, whatever I have is owed to the gratitude of the people and I pay back, I share it with them.

“I'd love to see their children come out just like mine. I want it to be said that because they helped me, I helped them and both of us benefit, our children also benefit.” Charles said.