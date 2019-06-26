20 years for abusing ex-girlfriend

LONDON, England (CMC) — A Bermudian man is to be placed on a UK sex offenders' list for life after being jailed for 20 years following a brutal campaign of domestic abuse against his 29-year-old former girlfriend.

Tarik Hill, 35, formerly of Devonshire, Bermuda, was found guilty of false imprisonment, two charges of causing actual bodily harm, putting someone in fear of violence by harassment and of controlling and coercive behaviour after a trial in January.

He was also convicted of the rape of a girl, aged 16, at a separate trial at the same court in May.

Authorities said Hill, of no fixed abode in Britain, will have to serve an extended sentence of 20 years — 15 years behind bars and a licence period of five years.

Detective Constable Mark Annal of London's Metropolitan Police, who led the investigation, said “Hill is a violent, high-risk offender whose partner was forced to endure a truly horrific campaign of abuse.

“We are pleased that he is now behind bars and unable to subject anyone else to this type of behaviour. The victim in this case will have to live with the impact of this for the rest of her life.

“She has shown great courage in coming forward and helping to secure this conviction and we hope this sentence brings her some kind of closure,” Annal said.