Photo: 200 soldiers receive Medal of Honour

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Andrew Holness pins the 2019 Medal of Honour for General Service to Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Private Stanley Whitely during the JDF's Armed Forces Day Parade on Wednesday at Up Park Camp, St Andrew. Looking on is Chief of Defence Staff Lt General Rocky Meade (left). Two hundred members of the JDF's enlisted ranks received the 2019 Medal of Honour for General Service, effective May 23. The recipients, who were recognised for land, air and sea operations over prescribed periods, are members of JDF's five divisions – Infantry Regiment, Reserve Corps, Air Wing, Engineering Unit, and Coast Guard. Awardees were drawn from ranks falling below sub-lieutenant in the case of the Coast Guard, and second lieutenant for the other divisions. (Photo: JIS)