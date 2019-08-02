Photo: 200 soldiers receive Medal of Honour
Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Andrew Holness pins the 2019 Medal of Honour for General Service to Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Private Stanley Whitely during the JDF's Armed Forces Day Parade on Wednesday at Up Park Camp, St Andrew. Looking on is Chief of Defence Staff Lt General Rocky Meade (left). Two hundred members of the JDF's enlisted ranks received the 2019 Medal of Honour for General Service, effective May 23. The recipients, who were recognised for land, air and sea operations over prescribed periods, are members of JDF's five divisions – Infantry Regiment, Reserve Corps, Air Wing, Engineering Unit, and Coast Guard. Awardees were drawn from ranks falling below sub-lieutenant in the case of the Coast Guard, and second lieutenant for the other divisions. (Photo: JIS)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy