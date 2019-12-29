2019 a rough year for amputee grandma

With tears streaming down her face, 58-year-old Marcia Stephenson of Dillpath Crescent in the Waterhouse community of St Andrew recalled how traumatic and difficult the year 2019 has been for her family.

The grandmother and caretaker for 11-year-old Jamelia McDermott and three-year-old Hosea Channer described the past year as one of the most difficult of her lifetime.

Marcia, who lost her leg on August 18 of this year, became the sole caretaker for her grandchildren back in 2017 after their mother, her only daughter, died in gang violence on September 16, 2017. Between 2017 to last August, there was a glimmer of hope for the family, as the vibrant, strong and hard-working Stephenson pushed back on the difficulties of life to make ends meet for Jamelia and Hosea who was aged one year at the time of his mother's death. However, losing a limb has drastically changed life for Stephenson.

While many made preparations for the traditional Christmas happenings this past Wednesday, Stephenson said she got up on Christmas morning and just 'looked around' – as this was her first Christmas without her leg. From an active and vibrant life to being immobilised and dependent on others and a wheelchair, Christmas 2019 was simply not the same for Stephenson and her family. Her 24-year-old son provided a Christmas meal for the family which included chicken, fish and rice and peas with the traditional Christmas drink, sorrel. Breakfast for Christmas Day? Nothing, Marcia said. Though food is a scarcity at times, she gives God thanks for 'the little' that she has to feed the grandchildren first, then herself on a regular day.

For 11-year-Jamelia McDermott, the level of trauma at times is a bit too much. McDermott lost her father in 2014, three years before the death of her mother, whom she described as her provider at all times. Even after having to cope with such a high level of loss, a smiling Jamelia said, “dah year here rough” in every way you could think.

She recalled how last month her netball coach requested that she travelled to Florida as she is a part of the St Patrick's netball team and due to the family being unable to provide the death certificate for McDermott's mother, Jamelia missed out on the opportunity.

The situation brought back all the memories and trauma that is still yet to be dealt with by the 11-year-old who will be 12 on January 18. “If mommy was alive, this wouldn't happen,” she stated. She said if her mom was there everything would have been easier. The jovial child expressed that occasionally she would sit and cry at school because of everything that has happened at home over the last year.

When it comes to Christmas and Summer holidays, she said upon realising her mom is not around to do anything for her it saddens her, and now with her grandmother losing a leg it's not much easier.

Marcia recalls that after the death of her daughter in 2017 things were already tough. “When my daughter was alive, it was much easier, she was a very present mother.”

Stephenson, who up until this year was a market vendor in downtown Kingston said that if she still had her leg she would be better able to care for her two grandchildren to whom she has dedicated her life. With no steady income, selling her callaloo in downtown Kingston was a way to financially support Stephenson and her two grandchildren. And now, donations are what keeps the family going.

Marcia fell ill and was in and out of the hospital as a result of diabetes. After several visits to and from the Kingston Public Hospital, doctors recommended an amputation of Marcia's leg from below her knee down. “It was rough,” she said, as she recalled not wanting the doctors to remove the limb but also facing the warnings that the limb if walked on could break and cause severe damage.

Coming out of the hospital now immobilised, she said that it was only through God and support from her 24-year-old son that food was provided for her grandchildren and herself. Though Marcia's living condition is not pretty, gratitude to those who “lend a hand” from time to time is something very visible in her expression. By use of a wheelchair and walker donated by Mona Rehab Centre, she is able to remain active around the house to some extent. From a place of being assisted to the bathroom to now washing dishes on her own, Stephenson said since losing the limb in August to now, things have improved.

Marcia's hope for the new year she said is “if only mi coulda get one false [prosthetic] foot” but it is so expensive she recoiled.

“Next time I visit the outpatient clinic I will ask about a fake leg; it is so expensive but if I could get one at a cheaper cost I am willing to put something aside for it,” she said with a look of determination.

Marcia wants to go back to selling in the market but having one leg makes it difficult. She cooks, washes dishes and performs “any little” task around the house on one leg. “And what I can't stand and do I sit down,” she admitted as she sat in her yard on Boxing Day last Thursday.

When Marcia had her two functioning legs it was much easier, especially in the Christmas season, as she would be at the market. But with the loss of her leg she said business has crumbled. As for the support from her community, she believes that many may take it for granted that she is okay as she is not the kind of person to go out and beg. However, Stephenson expressed that the need is still there.