2019 Korean Film Festival goes to MoBay

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea will host its annual Korean Film Festival in Montego Bay, St James, for a two-day run beginning Wednesday, September 25, at 6:00 pm at the Palace Multiplex to commemorate Korea–Jamaica Friendship Week 2019.

The line-up features two South Korean box office number-one films:

My Love, My Bride; and Familyhood, My Love, My Bride is a romantic-comedy which revolves around the real-life circumstances of every newly-wed couple.

Familyhood is a comedy-drama which tells the story of a self-centred superstar actress who looks to change her life by having a baby. When she learns she cannot have children, the actress befriends a pregnant teenager and offers to adopt the child to make the changes she has always dreamed of.

All showings are free to the public.

Young Gyu Lee, chargé d'affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Jamaica, had high praises for the festival which began at the Palace Cineplex in St Andrew, on August 14 and 15.

Lee said that the festival provides Jamaicans with the unique opportunity to learn about Korean culture whilst being entertained, and will greatly enhance the bilateral friendship between the Republic of Korea and Jamaica, which began 57 years ago.

Tickets may be reserved by contacting Keriann Williams at (876) 924-2731/ 924-4198 or via e-mail at keriannwilliams@mofa.or.kr.