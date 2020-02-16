22nd Sagicor Sigma Run today; over 25,000 registered

The 22nd staging of Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run being held in New Kingston today has exceeded the target of 25,000 participants set by Sagicor Foundation.

The fund-raising target was set at $55 million, which will go to three beneficiaries — Bustamante Hospital for Children's Special Care Nursery, Clifton Boys' Home, and Savanna-la-Mar Hospital.

The exact funds raised will be announced at the event, which is the foundation's flagship corporate social responsibility initiative.

Alysia White, executive director of Sagicor Foundation and head of group marketing at Sagicor Group Jamaica, expressed gratitude to all the individuals, groups, teams and corporate companies who signed up for the run, noting that without the consistent support of Jamaicans, the Sigma Run would not be the success it is today.

“For every race registration, tent rental, donation, purchase of Sigma Run apparel and other branded items; each person has helped tremendously towards the cause, and the entire Sagicor team is grateful,” White said.

The race is scheduled for 7:30 am, with warm-up activities starting at 6:30 am in Emancipation Park.

“We want persons to come out, have fun, enjoy the camaraderie, all while giving back to a worthy cause and being part of something positive and impactful for all Jamaicans,” White said.

For the past 21 years, the run has raised over $400 million, which have benefited more than 30 health and child-related charities.