24 gifts from a 24-year-old

In times of adversity, there are some who rise to the challenge to help others in need. The following is the latest in the Jamaica Observer series, COVID-19 Kindness.

FOR much of her life, the birthdays of 24-year-old Cristina Edwards were memorable events, thanks to her father Christopher Edwards who made sure they were special. Then he died in 2013 and since then her mom, Carlene Edwards, has always been in the hospital each time Cristina's birthday rolled around.

This year, with her mom in good health, Cristina once again made it a birthday to remember. The duo teamed up to provide care packages to two dozen needy families in their home parish, St Catherine.

It was all Cristina's idea.

“I decided to give back because it is something that I have always wanted to do. It is a very difficult time and a lot of persons are out of jobs right now and I am grateful to be in one, so that I can help those in need,” the young international relations officer told the Jamaica Observer.

To mark her 24th birthday, she handed out 24 care packages to needy families last Thursday. The goodie bags included masks, toothbrushes, combs, toothpaste, water, flour, Nature Valley bars and other food items, some of which were donated by Cristina's colleagues and a few friends.

The act of generosity left Cristina feeling fulfilled and happy.

“I was filled with joy to see how these persons reacted to this small gesture. It is not a big package but they are happy someone had them in mind. As a young person giving back, they respect me for it,” she said.

She also got a lot of joy from knowing her father, who always provided for his family and helped others when he was alive, would have been proud of her.

“I will continue his legacy and give back to others. We are here today and we may be gone tomorrow, we just have to make use of the time we have and bring joy to as many persons as we can,” said Cristina.

Some of the grateful package recipients offered hugs in exchange for the kindness shown to them, but a COVID-19 cautious Cristina politely proffered an elbow instead. She also wore a mask, used hand sanitiser and only travelled with her mother, who helped deliver the care packages. The experience has left Cristina with a lot of positive memories.

“There was one [beneficiary] who stood out to me. She was really happy [and], regardless of how little the gesture was, she appreciated everything, especially in a time like this when her husband is sick and neither of them are working. They were very happy,” said Cristina.

The young woman's mother, Carlene, is proud of her daughter's kind deed, but she is not surprised.

“It was expected, because of her family background. Her grandmother and I are like that and her father was like that too. We are a family who is always giving and the apple does not fall far from the tree,” said Carlene.

She described Cristina as a “go-getter”, a loving, resilient and attentive no-nonsense individual who always strives for excellence.

“Once she sets her mind to do something, there is nothing that can distract her from the goal. She is always setting goals, aiming for them and reaching them. Some people would say the sky is the limit, but that is not it for her. She always keeps going, she is like an energiser bunny,” added the proud mom

“This year the Lord gave us good health and strength and I am happy she got the chance to enjoy herself and she is able to give back.”

Cristina plans to do 25 projects for her 25th birthday next year and will continue to spread kindness every chance she gets.