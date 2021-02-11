27 staff members test COVID positive at Mandeville hospital
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Surgeries are now being prioritised at the Mandeville Regional Hospital after 27 members of staff from the operating theatre and high- dependency unit tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Chief executive officer at the hospital Alwyn Miller told the Jamaica Observer that 16 beds reserved for non-critical patients are now occupied.
“We are converting another ward that can accommodate about 16 beds to facilitate other patients who require hospitalisation; that is in progress,” he said.
He said, however, that four high-dependency unit (HDU) beds supported by ventilators for critically ill patients remain unoccupied.
“We have reduced our services to emergencies at this point in time, in keeping with our staff complement. Also, to reduce the risk of further spread, we have reduced those services to help us manage that situation,” he added.
Miller said an assessment will be done of the operating theatre, but stated that there are sufficient staff members to attend to emergencies.
“We are following a very strategic approach in terms of determining the cause of the spread in the operating theatre... We have two microbiologists as well as the public health team analysing the situation, and [they] will be able, in another day or two, to give us a more factual assessment,” Miller said.
— Kasey Williams
