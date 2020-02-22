272 cops promoted
TWO hundred and seventy-two police officers across the island were promoted yesterday.
One hundred and forty-nine constables were promoted to corporal, while 123 corporals were promoted to sergeants.
Jamaica Police Federation Chairman Patrae Rowe said he is pleased with the movements.
“The Police Federation is this evening celebrating the promotion…We believe the timing of this promotion is welcomed,” Rowe told the Jamaica Observer.
Sergeant Rowe, while thanking Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson and deputy commissioner in charge of administration and support Richard Stewart and their staff for the administration of the promotion process, said the elevation signifies the call to leadership at a time when the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is being transformed into a force for good.
“It is also important to note that all our members who were promulgated today in force orders were successful in all the processes in accordance with the exams policy to improve integrity screening, which included polygraphing. All members sat polygraph tests and were successful, and that speaks to the overwhelming number of our members who are upholding high ethical standards and are contributing to the professional standards of the JCF,” Rowe said.
He added that he is convinced the officers will do well in their new role as supervisors.
At the same time, he said he is anticipating another round of promotions.
— Racquel Porter
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy