272 cops promoted

TWO hundred and seventy-two police officers across the island were promoted yesterday.

One hundred and forty-nine constables were promoted to corporal, while 123 corporals were promoted to sergeants.

Jamaica Police Federation Chairman Patrae Rowe said he is pleased with the movements.

“The Police Federation is this evening celebrating the promotion…We believe the timing of this promotion is welcomed,” Rowe told the Jamaica Observer.

Sergeant Rowe, while thanking Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson and deputy commissioner in charge of administration and support Richard Stewart and their staff for the administration of the promotion process, said the elevation signifies the call to leadership at a time when the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is being transformed into a force for good.

“It is also important to note that all our members who were promulgated today in force orders were successful in all the processes in accordance with the exams policy to improve integrity screening, which included polygraphing. All members sat polygraph tests and were successful, and that speaks to the overwhelming number of our members who are upholding high ethical standards and are contributing to the professional standards of the JCF,” Rowe said.

He added that he is convinced the officers will do well in their new role as supervisors.

At the same time, he said he is anticipating another round of promotions.

— Racquel Porter