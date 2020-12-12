30 to receive PM youth award for excellence

THIRTY outstanding young Jamaicans, who have excelled in various fields, will be presented with the Prime Minister's National Youth Award for Excellence (PMNYAE) during a made-for-television ceremony to be broadcast tomorrow, starting at 5:00 pm.

During a recent interview with JIS News, chairman of the Selection Committee for the PMNYAE, Warren Newby, said that more than 200 applications were received for this year's awards, with 37 people shortlisted.

He said that the selection process was one of the most competitive in a long time.

“This has caused the intensity of the scrutiny that was applied to be higher due to the very high quality of applications that had to be whittled down to 30 recipients,” he said.

Newby informed that the selection committee consisted of a cadre of bright and accomplished young Jamaicans, who reviewed all the applications over a period of one week.

“After shortlisting, another week was spent conducting interviews and then subsequently making a decision about those who would have made the cut to be awarded,” he said.

The 30 awardees will be recognised for their contribution in the areas of leadership, international achievement, innovation in science and technology, sport, academics, journalism/e-journalism, entrepreneurship, nation-building, youth development, agriculture, environmental protection, and arts and culture.

Newby said that those nominees who will not receive an award should not see it as a reflection of their talents or achievements, and has encouraged them to reapply once they are within the required age limits.

The PMNYAE will be aired on Television Jamaica and on the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information's social media platforms @MOEYIJamaica, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The award, established in 1998, is the highest honour bestowed upon Jamaican youth who have achieved eminent national and international distinction.