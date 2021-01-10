300 jobs coming as Hugo app enters the Jamaican market

The Latin American home delivery services application Hugo is projecting that it will create 300 new jobs in Jamaica by the end of this year.

The self-described 'superapp' is bringing an “all-in-one” twist to the local courier services market by providing home delivery services to businesses and customers across several industries and various business sectors.

Hugo is entering the market as a one-stop courier app to deliver not only from the restaurants and food services industries, as is common in Jamaica, but also from places like supermarkets, pharmacies, hardware stores, and will even provide casual bearer services.

“We are launching in Kingston with more than 30 local companies ranging from casual dining places, coffee shops, electronic stores, and convenient store chains, and our aim is to become a local digital mall,” said Alyssa Moo Young, Hugo App's commercial manager for Jamaica.

“We also encourage any type of consumer retail store to be a part of the Hugo family; once it's legal and can be delivered, we want to offer it on our platform,” added Moo Young as she underscored that with a new service comes new employment opportunities for Jamaicans.

The company, which is headed by CEO Alejandro Argumedo, CFO Ricky Cuellar, and Chief Technology Officer Juan Maceda, says it is starting out with approximately 30 bike riders to perform its courier services and customers can look forward to timely deliveries from its branded fleet of purple clad bikers.

Hugo is also promising an efficient tracking system for customers to track each step of their order once it has been placed, and ongoing customer service and training for riders.

The app is currently available for free download from the Play Store on Android devices or the App Store for those using iOS devices.

According to Moo Young, there is a simple sign up process that requires creating an account with Hugo. Then customers can select the category of delivery services they require, and place an order.

“Hugo will accept credit and debit cards, as well as cash, ensuring to broaden its customer base in Jamaica,” said Moo Young.

Hugo started its operations in El Salvador in 2017 and currently operates in seven other countries including Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic.

“We want to change the way deliveries are made locally. We hope to be an everyday lifestyle app that aims to make your life easier by bringing you whatever you need,” declared Moo Young as she noted that Hugo intends to expand the services islandwide shortly.