33 alleged gangsters remanded
THE man believed to be the leader of the One Don Gang, as well as a Jamaica Defence Force soldier were among 33 alleged members of the St Catherine-based criminal enterprise remanded until September 2 and 3 when bail applications will be heard.
The bail hearing, which will be done in 20-minute slots over the two-day period, was scheduled by Justice Leighton Pusey when the matter was mentioned in the Home Circuit Court on Tuesday.
The judge, in the meantime, instructed the Crown to make disclosure to the defence on or before August 23.
The alleged gangsters, including one woman, were arrested during recent police raids. They are said to be responsible for more than 30 murders, including that of a policeman.
They are charged with facilitating a serious criminal offence, conspiracy to commit murder, and being part of a criminal organisation,
Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, during a recent press briefing, said that the gang – a breakaway faction of the notorious Klansman Gang – has been accused of committing shootings and extortion in the St Catherine North Police Division, earning $57 million annually from extortion.
