35 houses to be built for needy families by March 31
LOCAL Government Minister Desmond McKenzie says that 35 houses will be delivered to indigent persons by the end of the financial year on March 31.
“We are making a difference; we will continue to improve the infrastructure for those who are in need,” the minister said, adding that the Poor Relief Department is being strengthened to improve service delivery.
He was speaking at the ceremony to break ground for the construction of a house for a needy family in Anchovy, Portland, on Tuesday.
The dwelling is among two to be built in the parish over the next two months at a total cost of $4.6 million. The other unit, to be constructed at Long Road, will bring the number of houses delivered to beneficiaries across the island to date to 29.
Construction of the other six will commence soon.
The minister said that the indigent housing project is one way in which the country is showing appreciation to people who have made significant contribution to the society and have fallen on hard times.
“I am encouraging the community to support them and to work with them and ensure that these houses that we are putting up, they will enjoy it to the maximum,” he said.
Mayor of Port Antonio Councillor Paul Thompson said the houses will provide relief to the two families, while Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern Ann-Marie Vaz said she was delighted that the beneficiaries will now have a place to call home.
The units will be fully furnished and fitted with 1,000-gallon water storage tanks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy