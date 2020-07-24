4,945 senior citizens receive skills training
THE National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) and its partners, for the 2019/20 financial year, trained 4,945 senior citizens in culinary arts, jewellery making, basketry, painting, farming and art and crafts.
This was disclosed by Minister of Labour and Social Security Mike Henry during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
He also told the House that the NCSC collaborated with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other partners to provide health promotion services to more than 3,500 of the country's older citizens across the island.
Senior citizens also participated in 17 regional and parish sports meets.
“The council maintained the Meals on Wheels Feeding Programme, providing meals to the elderly in need in 16 communities across Kingston and St Andrew,” Henry said.
Meanwhile, Minister Henry said that public consultations on the revision of the National Policy for Senior Citizens Green Paper have been completed.
“The policy has now been submitted to Cabinet to be tabled in Parliament as a White Paper,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy