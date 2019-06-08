40 years of Kiwanis in West St Andrew

The Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew recently celebrated 40 years of stellar volunteer service to the nation's children. The club, which began operations in May 1979, is noted for accomplishments such as building of classroom and bathroom facilities, as well as breakfast programmes in some of its aligned schools over the years. Other noteworthy achievements include a mentorship and homework programme at the Nest Children's Home, a vibrant community service programme for seniors and shut-ins, and an annual health fair which benefits the wider Red Hills community. Here (from left) Distinguished President James McNish, Past President Relda Scott, Distinguished President Roy Townsend, Past President Neville Morrison, President Charmaine Shaw, Distinguished President Maurice Henry, Distinguished President Desland McKenzie, and Distinguished Secretary Clava Mantock share in cutting the cake at the anniversary ceremony held at the Medallian Hall Hotel recently.