PHOTO: 40 YEARS AND COUNTING

Principal and Pro-Vice Chancellor of The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Professor Dale Webber (right) presents Vice Chancellor, Sir Hilary Beckles with his award for 40 years of service to The UWI at the institution's annual Long Service Awards Dinner last Thursday at the Mona Visitors' Lodge. The UWI awarded 49 staff members for 15 years of service, 33 for 21 years, 27 for 30 years, and six for 40 years. (Photo: Aston Spaulding)

