41 Clarendon South Eastern students get tablets

Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern Pearnel Charles Jr, and Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams presented tablets to 41 primary and high school students across Clarendon South Eastern last Thursday.

The event was held at Mineral Heights Primary School and marked the beginning of the South East Clarendon Education Transformation Programme, as well as the Government's greater effort to support the effective and efficient implementation of full online learning ahead of the new school year.

Opening the event, the education minister explained that “the goal of the ministry is to ensure all students are equipped with the necessary resources to facilitate their online education”.

Online learning, audio visual learning and written material will be used to aid learning for students across the country.

In the first session, 21 students were presented with tablets donated by New Fortress Energy, and Digicel sim cards were also handed out to assist with Internet access.

In the second session, MP Pearnel Charles Jr handed over an additional 20 tablets to students across the four municipal divisions in the constituency.

Minister Charles noted that “our goal is to support our students, teachers and parents during this challenging time, especially the most vulnerable among us”.

He added that many more families will need support but underlined that this was an important first step.