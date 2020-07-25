5,000 youth to be employed under NYSEP
A total of 5,000 people will be facilitated under this year's renewal of the Government's National Youth Summer Employment Programme (NYSEP), slated for August.
Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie said the number represents an increase of 1,000 people over the number of participants last year.
He was making his 2020/21 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tueday, under the theme 'Building National Resilience through Continuous Investment in Local Government'.
NYSEP, which falls under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme, provides educational and job opportunities over four weeks for young people, aged 18 to 24, who are not employed or enrolled in a school or programme of training.
It is spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.
McKenzie indicated that while the ministry planned to extend the programme to eight weeks this year, they were forced to keep it over four weeks due to several challenges.
He advised that this year's participants will be engaged in several COVID-19-related activities islandwide, which will involve surveys, among other activities, in support of the national response to the outbreak, adding that “already, there are some of them out there who are doing the work”.
The minister told the House that more than 12,000 people have been employed under the programme since its inception in 2017.
Of this number, he said, 600 have gained permanent employment, while another 230 are being trained and certified by the HEART/NSTA Trust.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy