50,000 benefit from LASCO's 'Caring through COVID' partnership

LASCO Chin Foundation used an online Zoom forum on June 9 to thank partners who contributed to an initiative that resulted in approximately 50,000 Jamaicans receiving care packages over the past three months as the country continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The forum, entitled 'Caring through COVID', brought together 11 of 33 organisations that partnered with LASCO Chin Foundation in providing more than 14,000 care packages to needy families across Jamaica.

“You have demonstrated to Jamaica and the world that you care,” Lascelles Chin, founder and executive chairman of the LASCO Affiliated Companies and chairman of LASCO Chin Foundation, told the partners.

The foundation's CEO, Professor Rosalea Hamilton, referenced the African proverb “If you want to go fast, go alone; If you want to go far, go together” to highlight the approach taken by Chin in responding to the pandemic.

She noted that while Chin responded quickly to the crisis by providing immediate assistance, the collaboration with several partners enabled the foundation to increase the scale of assistance on a sustainable basis.

She described the collaborative effort as “an awesome expression of caring for others”.

The partners who participated in the Zoom forum were: Tanikie McClarthy Allen, CEO, JWN Foundation; Heidi Clarke, executive director, Sandals Foundation; Carolyn McDonald Riley, director, Tourism Linkages Network and Tourism Enhancement Fund; Joanna Simpson, programme manager, Operation Save Jamaica; Lesley-Ann Samuel, president, Union of Jamaican Alumni Association; Carla Myrie, president, Jamaica Alumni Association of High Schools; Rhona Dunwell, president, Alliance of Jamaican Alumni Associations, Toronto; Sherie Davis, care package coordinator, Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network; Sandrina Davis, country director, International Samaritan, Jamaica; Abby-Gale Clarke, acting director Community Liaison Branch, Bureau of Gender Affairs; and Senator Floyd Morris.

A few beneficiaries — Karol Stubbs-Jameison, president, Kingston Craft Market Association; Lionel “Tommy” Thomas, Majesty Gardens; and Karlene Forrester, Jamaica Red Cross, Portland — also participated, expressing appreciation on behalf of others.