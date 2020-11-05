50 Missionaries of the Poor COVID-19 results pending

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the ministry is awaiting the results of 50 samples collected from seven Missionaries of the Poor facilities across the island, after it was revealed on Sunday that 74 people linked to the charitable organisation tested positive for COVID-19.

Tufton reported on the figure in Parliament Tuesday, noting that the health team collected 358 samples from seven of the nine facilities operated by the organisation — including one of its monasteries.

He said from the testing of those samples, 88 have been found to be positive, while 220 were negative. Fifty samples are pending.

The health ministry had confirmed on Sunday that the 74 positive cases had been identified at Missionaries of the Poor's Faith Centre, which has been offering care to Jamaicans in need since the 1980s.

At that time, the ministry said 125 people were sampled. Six of the 74 cases were staff members, while there were 46 negative results. Five results from that set of samples are still pending.

On Tuesday, Minister Tufton said that the ministry has since engaged the Father Richard Ho Lung-led Missionaries of the Poor to put in place a range of measures to slow transmission at the facility, including adhering to the previous recommendations of no one in and no one out; strict adherence to the no visitor's policy; having dedicated staff and equipment for the different clusters at the facility; and ensuring adequate supply of personal protective equipment.

“So we are and will continue to work with the Missionaries of the Poor, but so far all have been cooperative and I believe we will work through an amicable solution to the challenge,” said Tufton.

Meanwhile, the minister is reporting that of the 16 staff members and 20 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 at Mustard Seed Communities in St Catherine, all have recovered and have been released from isolation.

The cases were reportedly detected after a staff member tested positive and a decision was made to take samples from the other employees and residents out of an abundance of caution, Tufton said.

— Kimone Francis