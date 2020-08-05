50-year wait for piped water finally ends for Lennon High School

AFTER some 50 years the students and staff at Lennon High School in Mocho, Clarendon, will finally have water running through the pipes.

The National Water Commission (NWC) yesterday commissioned the Mocho Relief Station which will carry potable water to Lennon High — a school that has a population of 903 students — and a number of other schools in Clarendon North Central, plus communities such as Cedars, where a gas station and other small businesses are located.

Addressing a ceremony to commission the new system yesterday, outgoing Member of Parliament for the constituency, the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Pearnel Charles Sr declared that for the past 12 years he has been pushing for improved water supply to the Mocho area.

According to Charles, there are 17 schools in the area with flush toilets but only three of those have running water.

“I want to thank God that I live to see that the water has reached Mocho and on its way to Lennon, and on its way to the other high schools,” said Charles Sr.

He was supported by Robert Nesta Morgan, the man slated to replace him as the JLP's standard-bearer in the constituency.

Morgan charged that the cry for water is one echoed by many residents of the deep-rural constituency.

“I have been around and I have had conversations with the residents, and the people want water. The people want water, Prime Minister, and it is only you, Prime Minister, who I think can deliver water to the people. They have been waiting for many decades …,” added Morgan as he pointed to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who delivered the main address at the function.

According to Holness, who holds the water portfolio, his Administration has provided significantly more funds to the Rural Water Supply Company and is also pushing the NWC to increase its presence in rural communities — and that has been having an impact.

“Yes, people are still quarrelling about water; they need water [and] they are complaining bitterly. But when you check it out, the Government has also done significantly better than previously in providing water supply,” said Holness as he pointed to communities in Clarendon which have seen improved water supply over the past four years.

“Today I am pleased to see that our efforts are bearing fruit and that I can stand here and say that the commitments I made when I was seeking your votes during the [2016] campaign, those commitments are being fulfilled as we speak,” added Holness.

He warned the residents of Mocho that they would be required to pay for the water that is now being supplied to them, and urged them to regulate their use of the commodity.

-------------------------- (USE VIDEO LOGO)----------------------