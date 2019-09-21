500 volunteers to clean beach today

MORE than 500 volunteers from secondary and tertiary schools, corporate entities, community-based and non-governmental organisations have committed to clean up Barmouth Beach, St Catherine, in celebration of International Coastal Clean-up Day (ICCD) today.

This year, the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) will partner to host clean-up activities aligned with the 2019 ICCD theme: 'Fighting for Trash-Free Seas' to tackle the persistent challenge of marine litter.

Chalene Roye-Myrie, beaches coordinator, NEPA, explained that the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (Jamaica's beach control authority) is committed to the preservation of the island's marine landscape. “We want to see more trash-free seas and are aiming to exceed last year's collection of trash that weighed in excess of 2,600 kgs that was compiled at the Hellshire Bay Beach.”

She added: “We are encouraging all Jamaicans to take a stand and continue to clean up the island's coastline on ICCD and beyond – capitalising on opportunities including the NRCA/NEPA Adopt A Beach Programme.”

“ICCD provides UDC with an opportunity to protect our future by safeguarding our oceans. We look forward to partnering with this year's volunteers to put a dent in the accumulation of solid waste along the coastline at Barmouth Beach,” said Sara Simpson-Tulloch, director, natural resources management and environmental planning, UDC.

“We hope that, together, we can use this platform as a means to lead by example concerning the conservation of our nation's natural resources and encouraging environmental responsibility and promote public awareness,” said Simpson-Tulloch.