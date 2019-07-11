55 Cubans, Haitians nabbed in US immigration sweep
FLORIDA, USA (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard says it has detained more than 50 migrants from Haiti and Cuba during the July 4 holiday weekend from two separate interdictions in the Caribbean Sea.
The US Coast Guard said it had received notification regarding a disabled vessel with more than 20 people aboard, 130 miles north-east of Jacksonville, Florida.
“The crew of the Coast Guard cutter Seneca was diverted to the scene and interdicted 22 Haitian migrants, 17 males, four females and one child, due to safety concerns with the vessel,” the Coast Guard said.
It said that last Saturday another notification was received, indicating that a 24-foot wooden rustic vessel was found 27 miles south of Key West, Florida.
The Coast Guard said that 33 Cuban migrants, including 27 males were detained as a result.
“The Coast Guard continues to maintain a focused and coordinated effort with multiple agency assets to interdict any attempt to dangerously and unlawfully immigrate by sea to the United States,” said Commander Michael Vega, Coast Guard 7th District enforcement branch.
“Those who are interdicted at sea attempting to illegally immigrate will be repatriated to their country in accordance with existing US immigration policy,” he added.
The US Coast Guard said about 3,027 Haitian migrants have attempted to illegally enter the US since the start of the year, compared to 2,727 Haitian migrants last year.
It also said 394 Cuban migrants have attempted to illegally enter the US as compared to 384 last year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy