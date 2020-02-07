57 months not enough for gun-runner

The Jamaican man responsible for sending 15 guns and more than 3,000 assorted rounds of ammunition in a barrel to the island from the United States has been sentenced to 57 months in a US federal prison. That's just not enough time. There's clearly room for greater justice, given the murder situation in Jamaica. When he comes back at the end of his sentence, he should begin to serve more time here.

The fear-mongering about crime continues

The people making social media videos and doing their best to drive fear into Jamaicans at home and abroad about murders and robberies need to stop. Things are already bad as it is. Let's use the same energy to encourage Jamaicans to work with the police to get the gunmen.

What Michael Cuffe Jr is missing

“We are completely and utterly in love and grateful to God for you, our darling girl,” wrote Tessanne Chin, the reggae-pop singer in her announcement on Instagram of her new baby girl, Zaia Christine Crooks. The Hideaway hit singer and winner of NBC's Season 5 of The Voice married Brandon Crooks after her divorce from Michael Cuffe Jr. We never heard what caused the break-up in the wake of her massive Voice success.

Right move on night noise

It's good to see that the Government has ended the extension to the Noise Abatement Act, or night noise law as it is commonly called, which expired on January 31. Some greedy promoters still want a further extension which was granted for the Christmas/New Year holiday period. They take no responsibility for the fact that it was they who caused the necessity for such a law, because of their selfish behaviour in ignoring those who need to sleep at night.

E-mail me at pepperpot@jamaicaobserver.com