58 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8 recoveries
JAMAICA has recorded three more COVID-19 cases, increasing the number of local cases to 58, while another patient has recovered from the virus.
In a release yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases are: A 41-year-old female from St Ann, with no travel history; a 52-year-old male from Portland, with a travel history from Brazil; and a 41-year-old female from Clarendon with a travel history from New York, United States.
According to the ministry, there are now 30 imported cases, 22 import-related cases, and six cases that are under investigation.
Of the confirmed cases so far, 53 per cent are male while 47 per cent are female.
In the meantime, the discharge of another patient who has recovered brings to eight the number of people who have recovered from the infectious disease. The ministry also said yesterday that five other patients are awaiting a second test before release from isolation.
