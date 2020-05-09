5G fake news hurting Digicel & Flow

A myth which has taken root in Jamaica about a link between 5G technology and COVID-19 is costing the major telecommunications providers millions of dollars to repair infrastructure damaged by those who believe this baseless claim.

The 5G technology, which is a new global wireless standard that delivers higher-speed data, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience, has not yet been rolled out in Jamaica but that has not stopped the conspiracy theorists, who are believed to be behind recent damage to cell sites operated by Digicel and Flow.

“Flow has not deployed any 5G infrastructure in Jamaica to date; any reports to the contrary are absolutely false,” Kayon Mitchell, senior manager of communications at Flow, told the Jamaica Observer. “

Our focus remains on the provision of services to new and existing communities across our country, enabling more Jamaicans to access our services. We have accelerated our investments and the associated work to expand both our fixed and mobile networks [in order] to meet the increased demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, our teams are working around the clock to ensure that we keep as many Jamaicans as possible connected during these challenging times.

“The malicious messages and video content that are being circulated are negatively impacting our fellow Jamaicans,” added Mitchell. She noted that in early April, Flow experienced the first instance of one of its mobile towers in St Catherine being set on fire.

“Preliminary reports suggest that this was linked to the recent rumours. This senseless act meant that at the time when Jamaicans needed Flow services the most, they were unable to access them for homeschooling, working from home and to remain connected to loved ones during the ongoing stay-at-home measures,” said Mitchell.

In the meantime chief operating officer at Digicel Brian Bennett-Easy told the Sunday Observer that while his company has also not rolled out any 5G technology, it is concerned that the false statements being peddled by online conspiracy theorists and extremists are fuelling the urge for people to burn and vandalise cell sites.

“Recently, our cell site in Ensom City, St Catherine, which has been serving the community for over 18 years, was set ablaze. A similar incident happened to a Flow cell site located two miles away,” said Bennett-Easy.

“These arson attacks affected large numbers of consumers and businesses that rely on us for smooth continuity of services, especially during this time. This has also led to threats of abuse towards our engineers, thus preventing essential repairs, maintenance and upgrades to our network in some areas.

“In addition, we are concerned about a video being circulated on social media claiming to have spotted 5G equipment on a cell site which has been located atop one of our stores for over 15 years. The claim is false and baseless, and we urge members of the public to stop sharing this item of fake news,” added Bennett-Easy.

He noted that over the past two years, Digicel has lost almost US$3 million to theft of fuel, batteries, generators and copper wiring from cell sites and other equipment installation locations.

“Digicel welcomes plans announced by the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams, in November 2019, to stiffen penalties for vandalism and theft of network equipment – a practice that threatens the availability and reliability of telecommunications services to Jamaica's population.

“We wish to use this opportunity to remind the minister to speed up the passage of these very important changes to the law. Knowing the critical importance of a secure, reliable, national telecommunications infrastructure, we believe that wilful damage to cell sites should be treated as a serious threat to national security,” declared Bennett-Easy.

The myth linking 5G technology – which relies on signals carried by radio waves – to COVID-19 emerged on social media in late January, around the same time the first cases were recorded in the United States.

It has been alleged that 5G can suppress the immune system and make people more susceptible to catching the virus, or that COVID-19 can be somehow transmitted through the use of 5G technology.

But scientists the world over have declared that the idea of a connection between COVID-19 and 5G is “complete rubbish” and biologically impossible.

The World Health Organization, which has a detailed guide on the mobile network, has also said “no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies”, even after “much research” was carried out.