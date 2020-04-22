5 health ministry workers test positive for COVID-19

FIVE employees of the Ministry of Health and Wellness have been placed in quarantine after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, who made the disclosure in a tweet yesterday, said the five include COVID-19 response workers.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to give support to staff, families, and close contacts of the affected with treatment, contact tracing, and counselling,” Dr Tufton said.

“Our health-care workers are on the front line of the COVID fight and are most at risk. We thank them for their selfless service and will always give them our full support,” added the minister.

The five health workers were among 10 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported yesterday, bringing Jamaica's total to 233.

Three of the 10 are employees of Alorica call centre, while the other two are under investigation.

Alorica workers account for 125 of Jamaica's 233 cases. The health ministry, in a release last night, said there are now 184 people in isolation and 24 in quarantine in a government facility. Six people have died while 27 have recovered.

Contact tracing, it said, was being done to determine the level of exposure of the five ministry workers to other team members.

“They will be monitored by the health team and provided with the necessary support during this period.

Still, their test results have caused significant anxiety, prompting the ministry to initiate steps to calm the fears of all staff.

Those steps include making available counselling services for those who need them,” said the release.